Voting Deadline is Today!

Today, Tuesday, June 7, is the final voting day. 

Where to Vote

You can vote in person at any of these locations ... 

Monrovia Community Center
119 W. Palm Avenue

Second Baptist Church
925 S. Shamrock Avenue

Calvary Grace Church
2520 Peck Road

Monrovia High School
845 W. Colorado Boulevard

... Or, if you have a a mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at the secure ballot drop box on the sidewalk at the Monrovia Public Library, on Palm Avenue.

Results

See results here - https://tny.im/OWpk5
(Click on the "Contest" pull-down menu where it says, "Jump to...", type "Monrovia" and press Enter.)

The first results (from Vote By Mail ballots) should be released at approximately 8:30 p.m. Reporting will continue at roughly 30-minute intervals until sunrise tomorrow, and additional counting will continue throughout the month.

- Brad Haugaard
