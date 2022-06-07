Voting Deadline is Today!

Where to Vote
You can vote in person at any of these locations ...
Monrovia Community Center
119 W. Palm Avenue
Second Baptist Church
925 S. Shamrock Avenue
Calvary Grace Church
2520 Peck Road
Monrovia High School
845 W. Colorado Boulevard
... Or, if you have a a mail-in ballot, you can drop it off at the secure ballot drop box on the sidewalk at the Monrovia Public Library, on Palm Avenue.
Results
See results here - https://tny.im/OWpk5
(Click on the "Contest" pull-down menu where it says, "Jump to...", type "Monrovia" and press Enter.)
The first results (from Vote By Mail ballots) should be released at approximately 8:30 p.m. Reporting will continue at roughly 30-minute intervals until sunrise tomorrow, and additional counting will continue throughout the month.
- Brad Haugaard
