Princess Needs Time to Show Her Hearty Purr

Fourteen-year-old Princess is looking for a wonderful home to spend her golden years. Princess needs a little time to come out of her shell, but once she does, she eagerly seeks out petting and will show off her hearty purr. Princess would do best as the only pet in the home so she can be the princess of the house!

Join us at Pasadena Humane on Saturday, June 25 from 10am-2pm for Free Adoption Day presented by Capital Group! Adoption fees will be waived for all available dogs, cats and critters at this walk-in event. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines. 

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard 

