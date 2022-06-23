News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Lightning Strike Blows Out Concrete at Sierra Chevrolet in Monrovia
During yesterday's lightning storm, a bolt struck the flagpole at Sierra Chevrolet in Monrovia, blew chunks of concrete from the base of the pole and severely jolted a man who was near the pole.
- Brad Haugaard
