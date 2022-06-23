Free SALT Teen Festival August 27

The first annual SALT (Strong. Authentic. Legendary. True) Teen Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Monrovia for teenagers 13-17. There will be In-N-Out, shaved ice, carnival games and prizes, miniature golf, a live DJ teen performers, a selfie zone, drumlines, a step show, and more. Teens helped to create this outdoor teen-only festival as a safe space to express themselves and have fun. The first 300 teens to register online will get a free SALT Teen Festival drawstring backpack. Space is limited. Register here: https://tny.im/LBTot
The SALT Teen Festival is sponsored by City of Hope, Second Baptist Church, Women's Professional Network, S.E.T. for LIFE, YWCA San Gabriel Valley, Congresswoman Judy Chu, CVS Health, JAB TRAN LLC, McLaurin Transit, Monrovia Duarte Black Alumni Association, and with support from the Monrovia Area Partnership.
- Brad Haugaard
