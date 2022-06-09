Monrovia Police: Ex-Girlfriend Throws Rocks at His Car; Man at Gas Station Pushes Woman When She Won't Give Him a Snack; Thefts From Vehicles; Lots of Drunk Driving; Mental Issues; Etc.

Mental Evaluation
June 2 at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of S. California regarding a female subject screaming. Officers made contact with the subject and determined that she was a danger to herself and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Commercial Burglary
June 2 at 6:49 a.m., an alarm company called to advise that two suspects were attempting to break into a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Upon arrival officers saw that one of the windows had been shattered and that the suspects had already fled the location. An investigation revealed that several display phones had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 2 at 9:47 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of W. Duarte called to report a fraud. An investigation revealed that she had mailed out a check in May and that it had been cashed by a suspicious party. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 2 at 2:15 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Jasmine. The victim stated that sometime during the night a suspect stole her sandals that had been sitting in her front yard. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 2 at 2:55 p.m., a victim advised that her wallet, keys, and phone were all stolen from inside of her purse while inside of a store in the 600 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
June 2 at 4:56 p.m., a caller reported that his vehicle had been keyed while parked in the 600 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 2 at 5:04 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Peck and Duarte saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Municipal Code Violations
June 2 at 11:29 p.m., officers patrolling the park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle after closing hours located three subjects after hours. All three subjects were issued citations.
Theft
June 3 at 4:42 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Lemon reported that multiple tools had been stolen from the bed of his truck sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 12:53 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Kruse and Myrtle stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. An investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Vehicle Burglary
June 3 at 1:40 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Grand reported that his vehicle had been broken into sometime during the night. An investigation revealed that the passenger side door handle had been tampered with and approximately $6,000 worth of painting equipment had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 3 at 3:31 p.m., an employee at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington drive called to report that a suspect had stolen merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 4:04 p.m., a shoplifting was reported in a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. An employee reported that a suspect had fled the store with two bags full of merchandise. Officers arrived and detained a suspect matching the description given at a nearby business. The suspect was positively identified and arrested. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 3 at 4:26 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. An employee saw multiple suspects put merchandise into bags before fleeing the location. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Located
June 3 at 7:40 p.m., a caller in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported an elderly male in the area appeared lost and confused. Officers arrived and determined the subject had been reported missing from Anaheim. His son responded to the location and was able to pick him up. The subject was removed from the national missing person’s system.
Hit and Run / Driving Under the Influence / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
June 3 at 9:26 p.m., a witness in the 900 block of W. Colorado reported that a vehicle had just crashed into several parked cars and was leaving the area. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed that the driver was too intoxicated to be operating a motor vehicle. The driver’s brother showed up to the location. He was also intoxicated and an investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Both brothers were arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Mental Evaluation
June 3 at 11:53 p.m., a caller reported a male adult subject standing in the middle of the street near the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington. Officers arrived and found the subject to be having a mental health crisis. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 12:42 a.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Peck and Live Oak when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
June 4 at 5:23 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Magnolia and Duarte. Officers responded and found no one was injured. The driver found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Robbery
June 4 at 6:10 p.m., a cashier at a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported that she had been robbed by three male suspects. Officers arrived, but the suspects had already left the area. The cashier advised that the suspects entered the store and threatened violence before leaving with the cash register. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 4 at 8:00 p.m., an employee at a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported that they had just been scammed out of money. A suspect posed as a Western Union representative over the phone and convinced the employee to send the money on the store’s behalf. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 8:30 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Pomona saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was ultimately arrested. He was then transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence / Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 8:36 p.m., a caller in the 500 block of W. Lime reported that his ex-girlfriend was throwing rocks at his vehicle. An investigation revealed, that the female had been drinking and called her ex-boyfriend for a ride home. Once he dropped her off he went into his residence. Once inside his house, the female started throwing rocks at his vehicle causing damage. When he went outside to ask her to stop she became violent and attacked him causing visible injuries. The female suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 1:54 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Chestnut and Monterey saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Assault – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 6:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 800 block of E. Huntington regarding an assault. A male subject pushed a female to the ground when she wouldn't give him a snack. The female crossed the street and the suspect followed her. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. The victim positively identified the suspect. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Medical Assist
June 5 at 3:46 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Maple reported that her two year old son was locked inside her vehicle. Officers arrived and were able to shatter one of the vehicle’s windows to allow access. The child was scared, but not harmed by the incident.
Grand Theft
June 5 at 3:46 p.m., a customer at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain found that the catalytic converter on his vehicle had been stolen while he was shopping. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 5 at 9:10 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain advised that two suspects were taking merchandise from the store. The suspects then fled in a vehicle before officer’s arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 11:35 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was ultimately arrested. He was then transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 1:10 a.m., while on patrol an officer in the 200 block of W. Huntington conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violation. An investigation revealed that the driver had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Theft – Suspects Arrested
June 6 at 3:06 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1100 block of S. Mountain saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed the driver and passenger were in possession of stolen items from a local business. Both suspects were arrested and released with a citation.
Trespass / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 10:03 a.m., an employee reported that a male at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill was refusing to leave. The suspect had been previously issued a no trespass by the business and was not supposed to be at the property. Officers arrived and saw that the suspect also showed signs of being intoxicated. He refused to leave and was subsequently arrested for trespassing and being drunk in public. He was then transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Trespass / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 10:41 a.m., a caller reported that a female was camped out on private property in the 500 block of W. Huntington and she was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the female. She still refused to leave and would not give officers her information. She was arrested for trespassing and taken into custody. She was then positively identified and found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
Vandalism
June 6 at 1:27 p.m., a dispatcher for Metro Transit called to report one of their buses had just been vandalized at the intersection of Myrtle and Duarte. A male suspect threw an object at the bus window, breaking it as it drove by. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 6 at 3:57 p.m., a witness reported a traffic accident in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and contacted both parties. One of the parties complained of pain to her arm and was treated by paramedics.
Trespass / Battery / Attempt to Disarm an Officer – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 7:21 p.m., officers responded to a construction site in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle regarding three suspects breaking through the fence into the yard. Officers arrived and were searching the lot when they saw a hole in the fence and suspects inside. All three suspects were detained. When one officer attempted to handcuff a suspect he became combative and resisted. A struggle ensued and the suspect pulled the officer’s handcuffs off his vest and attempted to take his duty weapon out of his holster. The other officers intervened and the suspect was properly restrained. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
June 6 at 9:57 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 400 block of W. Huntington. The victim had parked his vehicle in the parking lot and returned to discover his window had been smashed. An investigation revealed that the suspect had stolen camera equipment. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 7 at 5:41 p.m., and injury traffic collision was reported in the intersection of California and Huntington. Both parties complained of pain and were treated on scene by paramedics. After an investigation the party at fault was issued a citation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 5:55 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Ivy and Walnut saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Accident
June 8 at 3:56 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the 300 block of Huntington. When they arrived, they saw it was a solo car traffic accident. The driver was pulling out of the parking lot west when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. The vehicle jumped the curb and plowed into a tree. She was treated for her injuries.
Battery / Criminal Threats
June 8 at 7:21 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of S. Madison regarding a physical fight between a father and adult son. Officers arrived and interviewed witnesses. During an argument, the son started battering the father and threatened great bodily harm. The son has a history of being assaultive towards the father. The son was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft Arrest
June 8 at 11:53 p.m., while on extra patrol in the 1100 block of S. Mountain, an officer saw several boxes from a business sitting outside the gate. The officer heard voices coming from the rear yard of the business and requested additional units. A suspect was found hiding in the rear enclosed business yard. The suspect was arrested and released with a citation.
