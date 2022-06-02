Monrovia Police: Kansas Kidnapping Suspect Arrested; Thief Given Ticket; Cops Put Out Fires; Gas Pedal Confused With Brake; Just Released Prisoner Steals Car; Etc.

Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 1:23 a.m., officers responded to the area of Duarte and Myrtle regarding two subjects causing a disturbance in the area. The subjects were positively identified. One of the subjects was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Brush Fire
May 26 at 4:24 a.m., a brush fire was reported in the area of Magnolia and Evergreen. The fire was located and quickly extinguished by officers. The cause of the fire is still to be determined. This investigation is continuing.
Battery / Mental Evaluation
May 26 at 1:35 p.m., a battery was reported in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. The victim advised that he was punched in the head by an unprovoked suspect. An investigation revealed that the suspect was suffering from a mental health crisis and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment. The battery case will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Officer for filing consideration.
Grand Theft
May 26 at 2:19 p.m., a stolen purse was reported in the 600 block of W. Duarte. The victim reported that her purse was been stolen from her unlocked vehicle while parked at the location. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud Report
May 26 at 3:02 p.m., a victim reported that several checks had been stolen from a box in the 200 block of S. Ivy. Officers made contact with the victim and determined that the checks had also been fraudulently cashed. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence / Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
May 26 at 11:57 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. El Norte reported that her live-in boyfriend assaulted her. Officers responded and saw fresh injuries on the victim’s face. The boyfriend was contacted and found to be wanted out of Kansas for kidnapping and domestic violence. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking and held for extradition.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 1:55 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Chestnut reported a suspicious vehicle loitering in the area. Officers arrived and located a subject matching the description. He was identified and an investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail for booking.
Mental Evaluation
May 27 at 9:50 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report that a customer was disturbing business operations. Officers arrived and contacted the individual in question. It was determined the subject was a danger to herself and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 8:31 p.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Shamrock and Evergreen when he saw a male subject pushing a shopping cart away from a local business. The subject was then detained by a store manager who flagged down the officer. An investigation revealed the suspect had stolen items from the business. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 9:00 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported several juveniles fighting in front of a local business. Officers checked the area, but the juveniles had already left. A male adult subject then approached the officers who was clearly intoxicated and could not care for himself. Further investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 9:34 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Upon arrival officers contacted an intoxicated female on the street who could not care for herself. She was identified and further investigation revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 12:24 a.m., a caller reported that a driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel in the 100 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the driver. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 4:08 a.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Huntington and Highway Esplanade and saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the officer could smell a strong order of alcohol coming from the driver. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too intoxicated to be operating a motor vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Activity / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 4:17 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding a disturbance. Upon arrival they located a female subject who would not leave the area. She was positively identified and it was determined she had an active warrant for her arrest. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 1:53 p.m., an employee from a business in the 800 block of W. Foothill called to report that a male adult took money from the tip jar and left. Officers arrived and detained the subject in question. He was positively identified and it was determined he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 28 at 3:26 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision occurred in the intersection of Ivy and Foothill. Officers and paramedics arrived to check on the well-being of the drivers. One of the driver's was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A traffic collision investigation was completed and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 9:09 p.m., an officer saw two subjects trying to walk into a closed off construction site near the intersection of Magnolia and Evergreen. They were detained and one subject was found to be on probation for drugs. Further investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 10:06 p.m., an officer near the intersection of Myrtle and Evergreen conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area. The driver was positively identified and an investigation revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for booking.
Structure Fire
May 28 at 11:05 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Cypress reported seeing smoke and flames coming from their neighbor’s residence. Officers arrived and were able to look through a kitchen window. They saw flames coming from the stove. An officer quickly broke a window and extinguished the fire before it could spread.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 11:13 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Shamrock and Colorado stopped a bicycle for a traffic violation. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 12:04 a.m., while on patrol in the intersection of Cypress and Magnolia an officer stopped a bicycle for a traffic violation. An investigation revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Drug Activity / Unlicensed Driver – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 4:09 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Peck and Longden conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. The driver was positively identified and found to be on parole and had never been issued a driver’s license. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Burglary
May 29 at 4:39 a.m., an alarm company called to report a glass breakage activation at a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and found that the glass portion to the entrance door had been smashed. The owner was contacted and was not able to determine if there was a loss. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
May 29 at 10:31 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Huntington called to report that she arrived to work and the front glass doors were shattered. Officers checked the interior and confirmed a burglary occurred. This investigation is continuing.
Brandishing a Firearm
May 29 at 7:37 p.m., a victim was parked in a fire lane in the 700 block of E. Huntington when a male in another vehicle started honking at him. The victim moved his vehicle, however, the male followed him and brandished a firearm. The male suspect then fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 11:29 p.m., a female called to report that after an argument in El Monte, her nephew's father took his child and refused to return. She then located the subject in the intersection of Duarte and Myrtle. Officers arrived and contacted the male subject, but after an investigation it was determined that no crime occurred. The male was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking. The child's mother responded to the scene and took custody of the infant.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 1:33 a.m., a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the 3000 block of S. Peck. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 3:28 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Olive reported she was in an argument with her ex-boyfriend. When officers arrived they discovered several fresh visible injuries on the male subject's body caused by the female caller. An investigation revealed that she had scratched him multiple times during their argument. Paramedics responded to care for the injuries. The female suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 30 at 5:23 p.m., a caller reported a motorist driving through the private parking lot of a business complex in the 700 block of E. Huntington had just collided with five other vehicles and two pedestrians. Officers and paramedics responded. The driver told officers she mistook the brake for the gas pedal. The two pedestrians had minor injuries and one was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care due to the injury.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 7:51 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bradbury and Berry regarding a welfare check on a subject. They located the subject and an investigation revealed he was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 30 at 9:44 p.m., the manager of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called to report an employee was detained for theft. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The employee was ultimately arrested for theft and released with a citation.
Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 31 at 1:55 a.m., an officer patrolling the 800 block of E. Huntington saw a subject he recognized from previous encounters. An investigation revealed the subject had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. Officers contacted the subject and arrested him per the authority of the warrants. He was taken into custody.
Burglary
May 31 at 3:14 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of S. Mayflower reported that his vehicle had been broken into. Officers arrived and determined that multiple tools had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist
May 31 at 8:57 a.m., a caller near the intersection of Magnolia and Olive advised that a female subject had fallen and hit her head on the ground. Officers and paramedics responded. She was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.
Attempt Theft / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 31 at 9:47 a.m., an employee at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill called to report that a male subject had attempted to steal items before being confronted by staff. The suspect then yelled at one of the employees and attempted to take the cell phone out of his hands while the employee was attempting to contact the police department. They struggled for the cell phone before the suspect fled the area. Officers located the suspect and positively identified him. Further investigation revealed he had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
May 31 at 4:07 p.m., an owner of a property in the 400 block of Royal Oaks advised that one of his tenants had sent a text message stating the he wanted to die. Officers responded and spoke to the tenant. It was determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Grand Theft from a Vehicle
May 31 at 11:57 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Los Angeles reported that his vehicle had been broken into. Officers arrived and determined a loss of over $1,500, but were unable to find any damage to the vehicle itself. This investigation is continuing.
