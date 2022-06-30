Monrovia Police: Fraud Through Facebook; Man Arrested for Setting Fires; Fight in Hotel Event Room; Sleeping on the Street; Wheels and Tires Stolen; Man Tries to Run Over Woman; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 373 service events, resulting in 81 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
June 23 at 3:00 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Lemon reported that his work truck had been broken into earlier that morning. Officers arrived and determined that numerous items had been stolen including tools and plumbing equipment. The victim advised that the stolen items were valued at approximately $13,000. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspects Cited
June 23 at 3:49 a.m., an officer patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle contacted two subjects loitering after hours. Both subjects were issued citations.
Vehicle Burglary
June 23 at 8:52 a.m., a victim called to say he parked his truck at a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. He then went inside the business. When he returned, the front door lock had been punched and he was missing approximately $2,000 in tools. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 23 at 9:17 a.m., a victim came into the Monrovia Police Department lobby to report that she received a message through Facebook from a known subject. The subject was asking for money to be sent to the Philippines so she could help out a family friend. The victim wired money and later found out that the subject she thought she was helping had had their Facebook account hacked. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 23 at 9:35 a.m., an employee at a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona called to report that someone had broken in and stole property sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 23 at 12:28 p.m., a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported that there was a stolen vehicle on their lot. The officer arrived and was told a third party dropped the vehicle off. The vehicle was recovered and the registered owner was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Arson – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 1:14 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Patrician Way reported that their backyard was on fire. A description of a suspicious vehicle was given leaving the area. An officer located the vehicle and detained the driver. The Fire Department was able to put the small brush fire out. Further investigation revealed the driver might have been involved in a similar incident that occurred earlier in the week. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
June 23 at 2:58 p.m., a scrap yard business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report another vehicle on their lot had been reported stolen. The officer responded and was told the vehicle was dropped off in May and they just got paperwork stating it was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 8:05 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation near the intersection of Primrose and Huntington. The driver was contacted and an investigation revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 10:24 p.m., an officer patrolling the 1300 block of S. Mayflower saw a male subject who appeared to be spraying graffiti. The officer stopped to investigate and determined the subject was just laying his clothes out on the sidewalk. While speaking to the subject the officer saw drug paraphernalia next to him. The subject admitted the paraphernalia was his and revealed he had two different types of controlled substances concealed on his persons. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrants / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 11:33 p.m., while on patrol in the 200 block of W. Pomona the officer recognized a male subject who was on parole and had warrants. The subject was detained and an investigation revealed he had three warrants for his arrest. The subject was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Attempt Grand Theft
June 24 at 3:08 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of W. Maple reported hearing a metal tool being used and then saw a subject running from a parked vehicle. Officers arrived and determined someone was trying to unbolt a catalytic converter from the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
June 24 at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Orange regarding an upset female subject who was cutting herself with a knife. An investigation revealed the subject was a danger to herself and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. She was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 11:33 p.m., a caller in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a large fight in the hotel's event room. Officers arrived and contacted a subject who was clearly too intoxicated to care for themselves. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held a sobering period.
Identification Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 3:50 a.m., an officer saw a subject laying in the street in the 100 block of E. Longden. The officer stopped for a welfare check and determined the subject was sleeping on the street. While speaking to the subject, the officer saw several credit cards, IDs, and bank checks in other people's names next to the subject. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 3:59 a.m., a caller at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was banging random hotel room doors. Officers arrived and contacted a subject who did not know where he was and was too intoxicated to care for himself. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
June 25 at 6:32 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of E. Lemon regarding a broken glass window. Officers arrived and saw the glass to the entrance door was shattered. The suspect stole shoes and clothing. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 25 at 6:36 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called to report that sometime overnight someone stole three of their bicycles from their balcony. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
June 25 at 10:35 a.m., a vandalism was reported in the 500 block of E. Lime. The victim reported that both her and her boyfriend's vehicles had their tires slashed sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 25 at 11:29 a.m., an injury traffic collision was reported at the intersection of Madison and Foothill. Two passengers sustained a minor abrasions from the seatbelt. All parties were treated at the scene by paramedics. A citation was issued to the party at fault.
Mental Evaluation – Subject Evaluated
June 25 at 12:01 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Duarte regarding a female threatening to hit people. The female subject was throwing items at employees and threatening to hurt them. It was determined she was a danger to others and needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional.
Battery
June 25 at 1:55 p.m., a victim came to the lobby to report that a week prior while at a gym in the 700 block of E. Huntington, a female subject grabbed her by both shoulders and moved her. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
June 25 at 8:12 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation near the intersection of Mayflower and Live Oak. The driver and passenger were contacted and drug paraphernalia could be seen in plain view. The driver was also found to have a large amount narcotics in his pocket. The passenger had a warrant for his arrest. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 10:22 p.m., an officer contacted a subject who littered in front of him in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. An investigation of the subject revealed he had three outstanding warrants. He was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 11:32 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Monrovista reported that her neighbor had just run into her house asking for help. Officers responded and determined that the female victim had fled her residence due to being a victim of violence. The husband was contacted and found to be intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Wanted
June 26 at 12:10 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Foothill reported her partner had just battered her. Officers arrived but the suspect had already fled the location. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 26 at 2:17 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Myrtle and Central. While contacting the driver he saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 26 at 2:55 a.m., while on patrol in the 400 block of S. Myrtle an officer saw a subject who was laying down on the ground. The officer stopped to conduct a welfare check. The subject was too intoxicated to care for himself and was arrested for public intoxication. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
June 26 at 3:28 a.m., an alarm company called to report a glass break alert at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw the front window had been smashed. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 26 at 4:04 a.m., an alarm company called to report a glass break alert at a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and saw that the front window had been smashed. The owner of the business responded to determine what had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 26 at 4:37 a.m., an alarm company called to report a glass break alert at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw the front window had been smashed. The owner was able to review video and saw two male subjects had entered the store. The owner responded to determine what was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 26 at 5:01 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Heliotrope called to report his vehicle was taken sometime during the early morning hours. Officers responded and entered the vehicle into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 27 at 10:51 a.m., a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report a vehicle was stolen from their lot. They received notice from another tow yard in Pomona that the vehicle was stored at their facility. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 10:29 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Bonita regarding a female subject loitering on the property. She was advised and left the area. A while later she returned. Officers arrived and arrested her for trespassing. She was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 2:16 a.m., while on patrol in the intersection of Shamrock and Los Angeles officers saw several subjects drinking in public. As officers approached, a vehicle left the area. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined that the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 3:43 a.m., an alarm company called and reported they were watching three suspects remove items from a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck via camera. Officers arrived and detained one male with stolen property from the location. Two other suspects were not located. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
June 28 at 8:12 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Bonita called to report the same female that had been arrested the night prior was at his property again. Officers responded and made contact with the female. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Dog Bite
June 28 at 9:08 a.m., a subject was walking in the 200 block of N. Ivy when a neighbor's dog got out and bit her. Officers made sure the dog was secured in the owner’s yard. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 29 at 1:39 a.m., a victim called to report that his vehicle’s wheels and tires had been stolen while it was parked at a hotel’s parking lot in the 900 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 29 at 1:42 a.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista. Officers responded and located the accident. A vehicle traveling west on Foothill made a wide turn to travel north on Alta Vista. An investigation revealed that the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
June 29 at 3:43 a.m., a caller reported that a group of male subjects in ski masks were tampering with his vehicle parked in the 400 block of E. Cypress. The catalytic converter was found to have been stolen off of the victim's vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity
June 29 at 7:04 a.m., officers contacted two subjects loitering in the 900 block of W. Huntington. An investigation revealed one was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. The subject was arrested and released with a citation.
Battery
June 29 at 8:59 a.m., officers responded to a park in the 600 block of Shamrock regarding two subjects physically fighting. Upon arrival, one party had already left. The subject that remained stated he was arguing with another male subject and then they both fought. The subject did not need medical attention.
Mental Evaluation
June 29 at 11:55 a.m., a male subject in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower reported concerns for his wife’s wellbeing. Officers contacted the wife, and based on her statements, they determined she was gravely disabled. She was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Petty Theft
June 29 at 2:35 p.m., a reporting party in the 300 block of Foothill stated that sometime during the night, someone stole their chairs, misters, and water hose. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 29 at 2:36p.m., the victim called to report her vehicle stolen from the 800 block of W. Duarte. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
June 29 at 8:24 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle attempting to run over a female subject in a parking lot in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The female was still in the area but ran from officers when they attempted to detain her. She was detained at the location. The driver of the vehicle was detained. There was a court order restraining the driver from contacting the victim. He was arrested for violating a court order, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of meth. The female was arrested for resisting and delaying. The male was arrested and taken into custody. The female was arrested and released with a citation.
