Planning Commission to Consider Ordinance to Allow Smaller Living Units in Multifamily Zoned Areas

At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/jvzgC) the Monrovia Planning Commission will consider allowing smaller floor area requirements for dwelling units in the multiple-family residential zones. https://tny.im/2X5j0
For units detached from the main structure the proposal would allow floor space as low as 500 square feet, down from the current 1,250-square-foot minimum.
For attached units ...
Efficiency Apartment: 220 square feet, down from 500.
Studio Apartment: 500 square feet.
One-Bedroom Apartment: 600 square feet, down from 800.
Two-Bedroom Apartment: 800, down from 1,000.
Three-Bedroom Apartment: 1,000, down from 1,200.
- Brad Haugaard
