Monrovia Today Magazine Online; Voting; Food ED; Kiwanis Cornhole Competition

~ The summer edition of Monrovia Today is now available here: https://tny.im/19dh5. Fitness classes, dance lessons, academic support programs and more.
~ Voting. In person at Monrovia Community Center at 119 W. Palm Avenue and at Calvary Grace Church, 2520 Peck Road. At both locations, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through June 6 and 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on June 7. Drop off at ballot drop box at the Monrovia Public Library, on Palm Avenue, across from the Community Center. For a full voting location list, click here: https://tny.im/2YVUb
~ Food ED is a non-profit founded by local Monrovians to create edible-education sites hosting programs on ecosystem stewardship, healthy living, and environmental innovation and entrepreneurship. It is raising money through this auction: https://tny.im/1gnJP
~ The Kiwanis Club of Monrovia is holding a Cornhole Competition on June 4, 2-8 p.m. Enter as teams of 2 to win cash prizes, or just have fun. First, second, and third place teams will have a chance to win $250, $150, or $100. For 21+ only. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for local youth. Tickets: https://tny.im/Xl2fG
