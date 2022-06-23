Monrovia Police: Driving Stolen Truck While Intoxicated; Parolee Arrested for Handgun Possession; Suspect Arrested Stealing a Cart Full of Sod; And Much More ...

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 390 service events, resulting in 77 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
June 16 at 8:51 a.m., an employee at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that sometime during the night someone broke into the business. An investigation revealed one suspect gained entry via the front door using a pry bar, causing the glass to shatter. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 16 at 10:02 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Huntington stated she received a text alert from Chase bank advising her of a fraudulent attempt purchase. She didn't think much of it and text back advising Chase she did not make the purchase. This morning, she received additional text message alerts from a different bank regarding a different credit card and fraudulent purchases. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 6:55 p.m., a caller in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported a male adult had just stolen items out of their store and fled. Officers arrived and located a subject matching the suspect’s description. The victim positively identified the suspect and placed him under private person's arrest. Further investigation revealed that the suspect had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant / Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
June 16 at 10:35 p.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Wyland when he saw a vehicle with equipment violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants were contacted. The driver was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a passenger had three no bail warrants for her arrest. The driver was cited at the scene. The female passenger was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
June 17 at 12:44 a.m., a caller in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported that while he was inside a store a subject stole his mountain bike. Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 3:31 a.m., a stolen company truck was reported and tracked to the intersection of Foothill and Alta Vista. Officers located the truck and saw it commit multiple traffic violations. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and the driver eventually pulled over and fled on foot. Officers located the suspect in a nearby yard where he was detained. The suspect was also found to have been driving under the influence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapons Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 8:22 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Primrose and Huntington on a motorist who committed a traffic violation. The driver was contacted and acting evasive about his parole status. A search of his vehicle revealed a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 17 at 8:29 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of Central and Mayflower. One driver was found to be unlicensed and was issued a citation. The other driver complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Battery – Suspects Arrested
June 18 at 1:12 a.m., a caller at a bar in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a battery had just occurred against an employee. Officers arrived and were immediately confronted with an unruly crowd. Officers were able to navigate their way through the crowd and detained the male and female suspect. The victim wanted prosecution and placed both suspects under private person's arrest. The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 3:52 a.m., a homeowner reported he was on vacation and could see someone on his video surveillance who was looking into the windows of his residence in the 200 block of Highland Place. Officers arrived and quickly set up a containment. While conducting yard searches, an officer located the suspect hiding. He was detained and drug paraphernalia was located on his property. The homeowner did not want prosecution for the trespass. The suspect was arrested for the paraphernalia and taken into custody.
Vandalism
June 18 at 7:52 a.m., a vandalism to a business was reported in the 800 block of Royal Oaks. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 8:00 a.m., a caller reported a possible drunk driver had just collided into a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Montana. Additional calls came in as the vehicle continued and collided into a light post. Officers detained the driver and determined he was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
June 18 at 8:35 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Parkrose said he left his home garage door open overnight. In the morning, he discovered his bicycle had been stolen from inside of the garage. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 18 at 11:26 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Myrtle parked his vehicle in a parking garage overnight. In the morning, he discovered the vehicle had been broken into by smashing the window and his property had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 6:17 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Palm reported her live-in boyfriend hit her. Officers arrived and detained all involved parties. An investigation revealed the boyfriend struck the girlfriend in the face causing visible injuries. The boyfriend was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 9:53 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. There were two subjects inside the vehicle acting strange. Officers arrived and determined the vehicle was abandoned and the two subjects decided to enter the vehicle and smoke narcotics. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 8:07 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 900 block of S. Fifth on a report of a family disturbance. Officers arrived and went to the room. An investigation revealed it was only a verbal altercation. Further investigation revealed that the female had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 11:28 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called and said she was being yelled at by her husband and son. Officers arrived and began speaking with the woman. They could see marks on her from her being battered by her husband. The husband was arrested and taken into custody.
Brush Fire
June 19 at 1:39 p.m., a caller stated there was a small brush fire near the intersection of Alta Vista and Patrician Way. While officers and fire were responding to the call, a caller stated he had put the fire out with a bottle of water. Fire personnel and officers arrived and the area was still smoking a bit. Fire personnel put additional water on the area and made sure it was out. It is unknown at this time what started it. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 19 at 6:24 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Maple regarding a theft. The victim reported that his catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 19 at 9:05 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the 400 block of W. Duarte Road. One party suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 1:58 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Foothill and Mauna Loa saw a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was too intoxicated to operate his vehicle safely. He was arrested and transported to Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 11:48 a.m., while on patrol an officer in the 600 block of W. Huntington saw a subject he knew from prior contacts. An investigation revealed the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 1:45 p.m., a male subject called asking for police to respond to his residence because his wife was attacking him with a knife. Officers responded to the location and contacted the husband and wife. The husband sustained minor injuries on his neck, face, arms, and legs. The wife was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code / Resisting – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 12:55 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of 1600 S. Myrtle. He saw a male subject in the park after hours and attempted to contact him. The subject walked away from the officer. He was detained without incident. He was arrested and released with a citation.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 1:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject pushing a cart full of sod from the location. They arrived and detained the suspect who admitted to taking the sod and cart. He was arrested and released with a cation.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 9:55 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious vehicle driving back and forth in the 800 block of Alta. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver of the vehicle. An investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 1:14 p.m., officers were doing surveillance on a location in the in the city for a possible wanted suspect. The suspect was later spotted in a vehicle a short distance away. The vehicle was stopped and a felony traffic stop was performed. The suspect was identified and arrested. He was then transported to the Monrovia PD Jail for booking.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 3:52 p.m., officers responded to a call stating that a male suspect just broke into one of the storage sheds at a location in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle and was walking away. Officers saw a subject in the area that matched the description and detained him. The suspect was positively identified by the witness and further investigation revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
June 22 at 11:59 a.m., an employee at the 700 block of W. Huntington reported that a customer’s vehicle had been broken into. The officer arrived and spoke to the victim. She said she parked and placed her purse on the front passenger floorboard, then got her dog and went inside the store. When she came out the front window was smashed and her purse was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
June 22 at 7:11 p.m., the victim parked her vehicle at the 1600 block of S. Mountain. When she returned she discovered her window was smashed and property was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment