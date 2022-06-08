News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Apparently, Becky Shevlin New Monrovia Mayor; Measure RM Defeated


Though the votes are not all counted, it appears:

- Becky Shevlin will be Monrovia's next mayor

- Measure RM will be defeated (It would have rotated the office of mayor among council members rather having the mayor elected directly).

- Very probable Larry Spicer will retain his seat, and likely that Tamala Kelly will be a new council member.

- With Becky Shevlin leaving her position as council member to assume the office of mayor, the council will need to appoint a member to fill her seat. It is possible that might be one of the other top vote getters in the election, Sergio Jimenez or Sasha Zaroyan.


- Brad Haugaard
