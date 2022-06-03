School District to Consider Vision, Interns, and 'Expanded Learning' Contracts, Plus Pre-Kindergarten Plan

~ Approving a contract with Vision to Learn to operate a mobile vision clinic for students in the district. https://tny.im/MVN3G
~ Approving a contract with various community groups to provide interns for the district. https://tny.im/90djP
~ Approving an Expanded Learning Opportunities Program Plan. "'Expanded learning' means before school, after school, summer, or intersession learning programs that focus on developing the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs and interests of pupils through hands-on, engaging learning experiences." https://tny.im/gp15C
~ Approving a Universal Pre-Kindergarten Plan, as required by the state. Here's the plan: https://tny.im/1a6C2
- Brad Haugaard
