New State Rules: Restrictions on Watering by Businesses; Recycling Food Scraps

~ The state has now ordered that commercial, industrial and institutional properties may not water "non-functional" mowed grass with drinkable water. "Non-functional" means such areas as the grass next to commercial buildings and common areas managed by homeowners' associations. It does not include grass used for recreation or community activities, residential grass or trees. The ban allows recycled water to be used for irrigating non-functional turf. https://tny.im/fkcDi
~ The state also wants people to put kitchen scraps in their green-waste containers. Any kind of food (including bones and meat) or food-soiled paper is okay. No plastic or plastic coated materials. The idea is to keep scraps in a container in your kitchen, then dump it on trash day.
- Brad Haugaard
