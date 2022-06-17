School Board to Consider $73 Million Budget; Sue Kaiser Retiring; Etc.

~ Consider approving a 2022-23 budget of $73,379,202, of which $56,917,306 is unrestricted and $16,461,896 is restricted. The budget notes that there will be teaching staff reduction equivalent to five full-time teachers because of declining enrollment. https://tny.im/P3kZj
~ Congratulate Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Dr. Sue Kaiser, on her retirement following an educational career of more than 40-year years.
~ Consider a subscription agreement with NWEA, "a research-based not-for-profit organization that creates academic assessments for students pre-K-12." (Agreement: https://tny.im/ppe8J NWEA site: https://tny.im/2q6QE)
~ Consider an agreement with Committee for Children for a pilot try-out of its Second Step Program and licenses at one elementary and one middle school for 2022-23 school year. The organization provides "social-emotional learning programs ... to positively impact the social-emotional development and wellbeing of children, their schools and communities." https://tny.im/FzYfJ
~ Consider an agreement with Curriculum Associates for licenses for its iReady system at the elementary and middle schools, and at Mountain Park School. "By connecting to actionable, intuitive data, teachers know where to focus and students become more capable and engaged." (Agreement: https://tny.im/GC0tt, Curriculum Associates: https://tny.im/jMKy)
~ Consider an agreement with HeliosEd, which provides management human resources software. https://tny.im/YpYii
~ Consider hiring Briteworks, Inc., to provide janitorial services for the district offices, Canyon Early Learning Center and Mayflower Elementary School. https://tny.im/XUuP0
