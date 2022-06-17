News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Council to Consider $52.55 Million Budget With 'Minor' Deficit; Outgoing and Incoming Fire Chiefs; Etc.


At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/qasPV) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~ Consider adopting a "structurally balanced" 2022-23 budget of $52.55 million projecting "a minor deficit" of $170,000. Main sources of revenue: property tax (30%) and sales tax (24%). https://tny.im/9SeYd

~ Honor retiring Fire Chief Brad Dover for 28 years of service and swear in newly hikred Fire Chief Jeremy Sanchez.

~ Consider confirming two maintenance districts for 2022-2023: the Citywide Lighting and Landscaping Maintenance District (https://tny.im/UsNbU) and the Park Maintenance District (https://tny.im/sWZr4).

~ Also, the council will hold a study session regarding the requirements of Senate Bill 1383 (Bill:  https://tny.im/0QFjo). SB 1383 regulates, "Short-lived climate pollutants: methane emissions: dairy and livestock: organic waste: landfills." Study Session: https://tny.im/PoWK0

- Brad Haugaard

