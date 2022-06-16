Monrovia Police: Threats on Social Media; Lots of Intoxicated People; Catalytic Converter Thefts; Driver Won't Allow His Broken Car to Be Towed; Impersonating an Officer; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 367 service events, resulting in 56 investigations.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 9 at 11:10 a.m., while on patrol an officer observed a traffic violation in the area of Mountain and Huntington. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 9 at 11:19 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle commit a vehicle code violation in the 400 block of W. Duarte. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Threatening
June 9 at 11:36 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1300 block of S. Shamrock called to report someone was threatening to shoot him and other employees via social media. This investigation is continuing.
Theft / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 9 at 3:50 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and detained the subject. The subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 1:54 a.m., while on patrol an officer observed a vehicle failing to stop at a red light in the area of Peck & Live Oak. The vehicle was stopped and the driver displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
June 10 at 6:49 a.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that when he arrived to work he saw the front window was shattered. As he entered the business he noticed it was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 10:59 a.m., a caller reported a male adult was at a park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle disturbing the children near the playground area. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. It was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 9:14 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation near Foothill and Mountain. The vehicle was stopped and the driver displayed objective symptoms of drug impairment. After a DUI investigation, it was determined the driver was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Receiving Stolen Property / Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 12:02 a.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle with its lights off in the area of Myrtle and Shrode. The officer observed a subject come out of the darkness and enter the vehicle. The vehicle then drove away and a traffic stop was conducted. The occupants were contacted, two subjects were on probation/parole for vehicle theft and had 13 warrants between them. The subjects were detained and catalytic converters were located in the rear seat along with a vehicle jack, electric saw, and a glass breaking tool. Narcotics were also located on the subjects. All three subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 11 at 1:55 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Lime reported subjects were cutting off their neighbor’s catalytic converter. Officers responded but the subjects fled. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence
June 11 at 2:59 a.m., while patrolling the area of Magnolia and Oaks an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped and the under 21 driver displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication. After a DUI investigation, it was determined the driver was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was cited and released to a guardian.
Warrant Arrest
June 11 at 4:35 a.m., an officer in the area of Myrtle and Central saw a bicyclist commit a moving violation and conducted a traffic stop. The subject had a warrant. The subject was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
June 11 at 7:47 a.m., a resident from the 1000 block of Winding Oaks called to report that her house was broken into. Officers arrived and saw the house was ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Resisting / Delaying an Officer
June 11 at 11:36 a.m., an officer was driving in the 100 block of E. Lime when he saw a vehicle stopped in the lane. The officer contacted the driver and learned the vehicle was no longer operable. A tow was requested. The tow arrived, but the driver refused to allow his vehicle to be towed out of the roadway and he refused to exit the vehicle. The tow driver was able to move the vehicle to the curb, so it was no longer obstructing traffic. The driver remained inside the vehicle and refused to exit. A report will be filed with the DA's office.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
June 11 at 8:21 p.m., witnesses reported that a female was being chased by a vehicle in the parking lot of a businesses in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The vehicle hit a parked car and then fled the scene. Officers arrived and located the female who said that she was in an argument with her boyfriend and wanted to get away from him, so she ran. She refused to provide further information. She did say, however, that she witnessed her boyfriend hit the parked car. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Non- Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 9:40 p.m., a non-injury traffic collision was reported in the area of Magnolia and Cypress. Officers contacted both drivers. One was intoxicated and a DUI investigation revealed they were too impaired to drive. The driver was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
June 11 at 11:32 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 200 block of W. Lemon. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 1:39 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Huntington and Fifth. The driver displayed objective symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. She was also in possession of cocaine. A DUI investigation revealed that she was too impaired to drive. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offense / Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 2:00 a.m., an officer located a female subject in a park in the 700 block of E. Olive after posted hours. The female was found to be in possession of a meth pipe. She was arrested and issued a citation.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 2:32 a.m., an officer contacted a suspicious person in the area of Duarte Rd. and Enterprise Way. A records search revealed the subject had warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense
June 12 at 11:26 a.m., while patrolling the area of Fifth and Huntington an officer observed a motorist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. It was later discovered that the driver was in possession of illegal drugs. He also had credit cards belonging to other people. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 12 at 12:59 p.m., a caller reported her purse was taken from her vehicle while she was shopping at a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
June 12 at 2:27 p.m., a domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and contacted both parties. An investigation revealed that the boyfriend was the primary aggressor. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Outside Assist / Brush Fire
June 12 at 4:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to assist with setting a roadblock at the intersection of Fish Canyon and Encanto.
Intoxication
June 12 at 8:37 p.m., a caller reported a subject was causing a disturbance in front of his house in the 200 block of S. Primrose. Officers arrived and determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. The male adult was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence
June 13 at 12:52 a.m., a caller reported a driver was asleep at the wheel in the 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and saw the driver asleep behind the wheel with loud music coming from the vehicle. The driver finally woke up and a DUI investigation ensued. It was determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 7:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male that was intoxicated. They arrived and contacted the subject. The subject had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
June 14 at 9:46 p.m., residents in the 200 block of E. Maple reported their son had come to the location and broken a window. The son does not live at the location. He was gone by the time officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Impersonating an Officer
June 15 at 12:51 a.m., an employee at the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called and reported a male subject was at the location claiming to be a CHP officer. He said he had been in pursuit and ran out of gas. The subject was wearing a gun belt with a drop down holster and firearm. He also had an axe in his belt. The subject was gone when officers arrived. An investigation revealed that the suspect and the vehicle had been reported as missing and armed and dangerous.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 15 at 3:30 p.m., an injury traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Huntington. Officers arrived, along with Monrovia Fire Paramedics to treat the injured party. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. The responsible party was issued a citation.
Loitering
June 15 at 3:31 p.m., officers went to the 100 block of W. Foothill on a report of a female subject who was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and made contact with the female subject. While talking to her, they determined she was drunk in public. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Police Department jail to be held for a sobering period.
