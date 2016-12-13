Will Library Add a Coffee Shop? Will Unity Center Buy World Vision Building? Santa Tour; Alvarado Retiring; Carriage Ride; How Monrovia Voted

Track Santa through Monrovia using this link: SantaTour
In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/3IrUZ5 ), City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ Will the library be adding a coffee shop? That possibility is briefly mentioned in the Library Strategic Plan, which you can see here: https://goo.gl/5y0rL3
~ Foothill Unity Center is considering the purchase of the World Vision property located at 790 W. Chestnut Ave. A community meeting has been scheduled to consider the matter on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the World Vision building (800 W. Chestnut Ave.).
~ Administrative Services Director Mark Alvarado will be retiring on Dec. 29 after 24 years of service to Monrovia. The City will host a breakfast to celebrate his retirement on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Police Department's EOC Room.
~ Horse drawn carriage rides will be available in Old Town Monrovia starting at Library Park every Thursday and Sunday evening in December. Sunday 3-6 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m.
