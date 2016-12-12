News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Stealing iPhones at Gunpoint; Caught on Camera; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 8-11. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Shoplifting / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 4:22 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain on the report of a shoplifter. A male adult subject concealed merchandise on his person and left the store without paying. The male suspect was seen leaving the area in a vehicle. The vehicle description and direction of travel was broadcast to officers. A responding officer located a matching vehicle and conducted an investigative traffic stop. The male adult driver matched the suspect description and was acting very nervous. He quickly admitted to stealing the item from the business and told the officer he had methamphetamine in his vehicle. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Robbery
December 8 at 7:55 p.m., a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington called police to report a robbery. The suspect entered the business and pointed a silver handgun at the employee. He demanded to go to the back of the store. The suspect took cash and ten iPhones from the store, and then fled. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, possibly Indian, wearing dark clothing, a dark colored hoodie and possibly a dark beanie. The investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
December 9 at 7:48 a.m., two vehicles collided at the intersection of Myrtle and Pomona. Both drivers claimed it was the other person’s fault. Officers located a surveillance camera that recorded the entire incident. The party at fault was identified, informed and received a citation to appear in court.
Residential Burglary
December 9 at 7:22 p.m., police dispatch received notification of multiple alarm activations at a residence in the 200 block of N. Mayflower. Officers arrived and discovered forced entry was made through a rear door. The location was searched with the assistance of a neighboring agency canine unit, but the suspect was not located. The residence had been ransacked.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 10 at 12:41 a.m., officers saw a subject they recognized in the 400 block of E. Huntington that they knew had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. A computer check confirmed he had an outstanding warrant and the suspect was arrested without incident.
Petty Theft / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
December 10 at 2:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington on the report of a theft. Loss prevention officers observed two male subjects load merchandise into two duffle bags and leave the store without paying. Officers arrived and located the suspects in front of the business. They also located the stolen merchandise and arrested the suspects. The officers located other possible stolen property that is being held for observation, and heroin, which one of the suspects had on his person.
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol / Drunk in Public – Suspects Arrested
December 11 at 3:16 a.m., an officer observed a driver commit a vehicle code violation in the 1300 block of S. Myrtle Avenue. He stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. While speaking to the driver, the officer noted obvious signs of alcohol intoxication. The driver was arrested for DUI, held for a sobering period and later released with a citation to appear in court. Two passengers in the vehicle were also arrested for being drunk in public and were held for a sobering period, as they were too intoxicated to care for their own safety.
Mail Theft
December 11 at 8:49 a.m., a theft of mail incident was reported at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista. It appears the suspects had a postal key to open all the apartment mailboxes. All mail was taken. Pieces of mail from Arcadia residents were found in the street. Arcadia Police Department was notified and the investigation is continuing.
