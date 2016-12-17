News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Council: Is City Charging Right Amount for Sewer, Water? Selling Myrtle/Huntington Property for Hotel; Monrovia Legacy; Etc.
At its next meeting on Tuesday (agenda: https://goo.gl/W9UAuA ), the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider hiring NBS Government Finance Group for $57,915 to study whether the city is charging the right amount for water and sewer services. https://goo.gl/DD2H86
~ Consider some legal gymnastics required by the state to sell six parcels of property at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Huntington Drive to T.P. Heritage Inn of Monrovia, LLC, which wants to build a Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel project on the site. https://goo.gl/pzaHfz
~ Consider paying the Monrovia Historical Society $50,000 ( https://goo.gl/W9UAuA ) for completing step one of Monrovia Legacy Project. (There are two more steps.) The team ...
- Digitized, preserved, and catalogued 500 photos and 3,000 negatives
- Completed 30 hours of live recordings recounting historically significant Monrovia stories
- Recorded City Historian Steve Baker’s Live Oak Cemetery Tour
- Digitized, preserved, and catalogued 130 house histories developed over the years by City Historian Steve Baker
- Digitized, preserved, catalogued, and indexed all of Myron Hotchkiss’ transcriptions of the Monrovia Planet & Messenger and Monrovia News newspaper articles
- Digitized, preserved, and catalogued all available City directories (beginning in the early 1900s)
~ Receive a mid-year budget update by Administrative Services Director Mark Alvarado. He says: "Based on staff’s overall analysis of the General Fund, there are sufficient revenues to cover all budgeted expenditures and the General Fund remains structurally balanced." https://goo.gl/6rEzTW
~ Consider hiring Environmental Construction, Inc., for $1,086,162 to re-landscape the Huntington Drive median with less thirsty plants. https://goo.gl/cHoXLI
- Brad Haugaard
