Trust Offers Monrovia 157 Acres of Hillside Land - For Free

Purple areas are the properties the city would acquire.
The City of Monrovia is being offered what is essentially a gift of 157.31 acres of open space to add to its 1,416-acre Hillside Wilderness Preserve. The Trust for Public Land would purchase the land from a private owner and turn it over to the city at no cost to Monrovia. The city council will consider the deal at the next council meeting, on Tuesday, Dec. 6. https://goo.gl/iFiYmn
Comment: It appears from this map that the land is well up the mountainside from the newly-opened trail.
- Brad Haugaard
Worthless land, but cool! Those plots are in such rugged terrain that you couldn't navigate it without climbing gear.ReplyDelete