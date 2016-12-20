News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Girl Makes Tasty Dog Houses for Children's Hospital and Animal Rescue
Monrovia girl makes rawhide and peanut butter houses for dogs. For sale for $10 and all proceeds go to Children's Hospital and animal rescue.
https://goo.gl/UWFqNu
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/20/2016
2 comments:
Kelly
December 20, 2016 at 5:27 PM
Brad - this is posted 3 times...
Brad
December 20, 2016 at 6:27 PM
Oops. Don't know how that happened. Deleted two of them.
