Monrovia Girl Makes Tasty Dog Houses for Children's Hospital and Animal Rescue


Monrovia girl makes rawhide and peanut butter houses for dogs. For sale for $10 and all proceeds go to Children's Hospital and animal rescue. https://goo.gl/UWFqNu

- Brad Haugaard
