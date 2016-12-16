News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Mooncat
Dinner at Mooncat, on the south side of Lime a few doors east of Myrtle. Got the shrimp tempura udon soup for $8.50 and an ice tea for $3. Very good; just right for a rainy night.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/16/2016
