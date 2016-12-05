News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Senator Introduces Three Bills; Assemblyman Introduces One
Newly elected State Senator, Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, has introduced Senate Bill 25, which aims to create a K-14 education model in place of separate K-12 and post-secondary education models. He also introduced SB 23 to extend funding for California's Umbilical Cord Blood Collection Program (the blood is used in cancer treatments), and SB 24, which would update the Political Reform Act to create "more accurate financial disclosure requirements for elected representatives."
Also, Assemblymember Chris Holden, who represents Monrovia in the State Assembly, introduced AB 17 to enact the Transit Pass Program to assist with student public ridership.
- Brad Haugaard
