Want to Run for a Monrovia Office? Attend This Meeting
In preparation for the 2017 General Municipal Election, the Monrovia City Clerk's Office will host a pre-nomination candidate information meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m., at the Monrovia Public Library.
This meeting will offer valuable insight on how to run for one of the five available elected positions. Positions open for the upcoming Monrovia General Municipal Election are: Mayor (2 years), two City Council seats (4 years), City Clerk (4 years), and City Treasurer (4 years).
Information will include an overview of forms, campaign reporting requirements, and important timelines. The period to file nomination papers opens on Dec. 19, and ends Jan. 13, 2017. The Municipal Election is April 11, 2017.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in running for local government in any city or those who simply want to learn more about the election process. All Monrovia and non-Monrovia residents are welcome to attend.
The meeting will be: Monday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m., Monrovia Public Library - Library Community Room, 321 S. Myrtle Avenue
To attend the Candidate Information meeting, please RSVP to the City Clerk's Office at 932-5599.
Source: Monrovia press release
- Brad Haugaard
I hope the councilmen that are up for re-election run again. Hopefully the usual cast of nutty characters that run and lose every election will stay away. Curious about who will run for mayorReplyDelete