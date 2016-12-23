News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Noor's Indian Bistro


 
Dinner last night at Noor's Indian Bistro, at the southeast corner of Foothill and Myrtle. I got the chicken Tikka Marsala for $13.95, a large beer for $9 and rice (not shown) for two for $4. Tasty and filling.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)