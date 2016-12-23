News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Noor's Indian Bistro
Dinner last night at Noor's Indian Bistro, at the southeast corner of Foothill and Myrtle. I got the chicken Tikka Marsala for $13.95, a large beer for $9 and rice (not shown) for two for $4. Tasty and filling.
- Brad Haugaard
restaurants
