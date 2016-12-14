News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia High Student is National Soccer Player of the Year
Ashley Sanchez of Monrovia High School has been named U.S. Soccer's "United States' young female player of the year."
https://goo.gl/qc0SXX
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
12/14/2016
