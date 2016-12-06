News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Fourth Dimension Building Redesign Planned; Road Sign Honoring Bartlett; Exchange Christmas Lights; Library Activities
In his weekly report, City Manager Oliver Chi reports ...
~ The former Fourth Dimension building on Myrtle will be turned into 3,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space in the front and the remaining 24,000 square feet will be for administrative / professional office space. The Historic Preservation Commission approved a proposed facade remodel that will keep much of the mid-century aesthetic and remove design elements that were added in the 1980's.
~ The city has designed a commemorative sign to honor former Mayor Bob Bartlett. (See above.) It will be installed on Royal Oaks Drive between California and Shamrock avenues.
~ Exchange your old Christmas lights for new LED strands for free at the Friday Night Family Street Fair on Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. To be eligible you must: be a residential Southern California Edison customer, bring a copy of your SCE bill, present valid id. You can exchange up to two strands of working, incandescent lights per household. The strands must be 50 lights or more and will be offered while supplies last.
~ Lots going on at the Library, from Creative Coloring for Adults to Candy Cane hunts for children. Here's the month's activities: https://goo.gl/Mxsx6S
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment