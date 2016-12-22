News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Suspected Thief Bites on Bait; Stolen Mail; Fake Gun; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 19-21. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 387 service events, resulting in 74 investigations.
Theft of Mail
December 19 at 7:25 a.m., an officer responded to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista regarding a theft of mail. This was the second time in a week that the mail had been stolen from the mailboxes. It appears the suspects may have a key, because there was no sign of forced entry and all the boxes were wide open. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 19 at 8:46 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Primrose regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim parked and locked her vehicle on the street in front of her residence the night before. When she returned to the vehicle in the morning, she discovered the driver's side rear window had been smashed out and some items that she left in the vehicle had been taken. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspects Arrested
December 19 at 8:16 p.m., security at a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called and stated two subjects were hiding items from their store on their persons. Officers arrived and detained the two suspects. One subject was arrested for petty theft and the other was arrested for petty theft and possession of another's identification with intent to defraud. Both suspects were taken into custody.
Attempt Residential Burglary
December 20 at 12:51 a.m., an attempt break-in was reported at a residence in the 500 block of Diamond. The caller had arrived at her boyfriend’s house and was at the door when she heard glass breaking and a male subject running from the rear of the residence. The female activated her vehicle alarm to scare the subject away. The suspect had entered the rear yard of the residence and broke a window. The resident was sleeping inside and did not hear the suspect break the back window. The investigation is continuing.
Ex-Felon With a Replica Gun / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 2:00 a.m., an officer contacted a subject near a closed business in the 700 block of W. Huntington. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. A search of the subject's property revealed an orange flare gun that had been painted black to make it look like a real gun. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Stolen Bait Package / Vehicle Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 8:19 a.m., dispatch received an activation alert that a police bait package was taken from a residence in the 200 block of N. Mountain. An officer located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle abruptly sped off west on Foothill. The officer advised the vehicle was failing to yield and he was in pursuit of the vehicle. Officers lost sight of the vehicle after the driver entered the 210 Freeway. They were able to relocate the vehicle using the tracking system in the bait package. The officers followed the vehicle to a residence in Baldwin Park, where the male driver and a female passenger fled from the vehicle. The female passenger was taken into custody and detectives are trying to ascertain the male driver’s identity. The investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft / Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 3:15 p.m., security at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report they had detained a subject inside their store in possession of bolt cutters, but they let him go. The suspect then walked inside another business and selected numerous pieces of clothing and items from the electronics department. He then entered the dressing room. The suspect was inside the dressing room for approximately 30 minutes. When officers confronted the suspect, he was dressed in the stolen clothing. The suspect was arrested for petty theft and possession of burglary tools.
Vehicle Burglary
December 20 at 10:52 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in a public parking lot in the 100 block of E. Lime. Several bags left inside the vehicle were taken. The suspects were possibly driving a Honda Odyssey van, gray in color. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 21 at 2:19 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a vehicle code violation in the area of Monterey and Huntington. The investigation determined the driver was too impaired to drive a motor vehicle safely due to being intoxicated. The female driver was arrested and taken into custody for DUI.
Traffic Collision
December 22 at 2:11 a.m., officers responded to the report of a solo vehicle traffic collision at Myrtle and Chestnut. The driver was distracted by his cell phone and collided with the center divider, striking a tree. The driver complained of pain, but refused to be taken to a hospital.
