Monrovia's Senator Wants a President Obama Freeway

State Senator Anthony Portantino, who represents Monrovia, has introduced Resolution, SCR 8, which would name the 134 Freeway between the Glendale CA-2 and the Interstate 210 Freeway the "President Barack H. Obama Freeway." Obama attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981 and lived in Pasadena during his sophomore year. Source: Portantino Press Release
- Brad Haugaard
