News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Inhospitable Welcome; Stolen Prius Recovered; Shoplifting; Catalytic Converter Thefts; Man Angry at Bank for Bad Check; Hit And Run
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 1-4. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Petty Theft
December 1 at 10:00 a.m., a petty theft was reported at a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. A commercial grade push-cart was taken from the rear of the business. Surveillance footage shows the theft occurred on November 28, 2016. The male suspect was seen riding a bicycle while pushing the cart away from the business. The investigation is still continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
December 1 at 4:55 p.m., an officer responded to the report of an assault in the area of Cherry and Primrose. The victims drove into the alley and one of them exited the vehicle. The victims were confronted by five male subjects, the subjects yelled "This is Monrovia" and threw two bricks towards the victims and their vehicle. The victims got back in the vehicle and reversed out of the alley in attempts to get away while the subjects continued running towards them. The incident is being investigated.
Vehicle Burglary / Grand Theft Auto Recovery
December 1 at 9:03 p.m., officers were dispatched on the report of a vehicle burglary in the 600 block of W. Foothill. The victim walked out of her office to the back parking lot and found a suspect inside her vehicle. The victim yelled at the suspect who fled on foot. When officers arrived they located a 1994 Toyota Prius with the engine running parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The investigation revealed the Toyota was a reported stolen vehicle from La Puente. The stolen vehicle was recovered and the investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 2 at 11:45 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Encino. The victim’s catalytic converter was stolen from the victim’s vehicle the night before.
Grand Theft Auto
December 2 at 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Genoa on the report of a stolen vehicle. A package was taken from the front porch of the residence several days ago and a key to the stolen vehicle was inside the package. The victim said he parked and secured his vehicle in front of the location the night before. The victim believes the subject(s) returned with the stolen key. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 2 at 2:08 p.m., dispatch received a call from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington Dr. regarding a theft that had just occurred. The subject was seen taking items without paying. The suspect was detained outside the business and held until officers arrived. The suspect was identified and cited.
Shoplifting
December 2 at 3:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington Dr. regarding a theft. A male subject left the store without paying for merchandise. The store employees called the police and provided a description of the subject. The officers located a subject matching that description. The suspect was detained and cited.
Grand Theft
December 2 at 4:20 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lemon called police to report that her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in front of her residence. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 2 at 11:49 a.m. an officer responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Orange. The victim left at 7:30 a.m. and upon her return, she found her home had been ransacked. The investigation revealed forced entry was made through a rear window where the suspect(s) stole jewelry and other miscellaneous property. Suspect(s) exited through the front door. The investigation is continuing. Driving Under the Influence – Suspect arrested December 2 at 7:24 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding the driver of a vehicle driving erratically in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers located the vehicle and made a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The investigation revealed the driver was too intoxicated to drive a motor vehicle. The suspect was arrested.
Vandalism
December 3 at 9:50 a.m., an officer was dispatched on the report of a vandalism in the 400 block of S. Alta Vista Dr. The caller reported that the large front bay window to her residence had been shattered sometime during the night before. A piece of a brick was located on the porch below the shattered window.
Vandalism
December 3 at 10:51 a.m., a vandalism was reported in the 300 block of E. Olive. The victim parked her vehicle in front of her residence the evening before and upon her return she discovered the side window to her vehicle had been shattered. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.
Vandalism
December 3 at 11:49 a.m., a caller reported a vandalism to her vehicle in the 400 block of Hurstview. The victim said she parked her vehicle in front of her residence the night before and when she returned she found a side window had been shattered. She found a brick wrapped in Christmas paper inside her vehicle. There were three additional bricks wrapped in Christmas paper laying on the ground outside her vehicle.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person inside the bank in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers contacted the person in question and the subject explained he had a check and the bank would not honor it. The check appeared fraudulent and the officers told the subject he might be the victim of fraud. The subject was upset that the bank would not cash the check but agreed to leave and look into the possibility that the check might be a fraud. A few minutes after all parties left, the bank called the police to report the subject was back and yelling at employees. Officers returned to the location and arrested the subject on two small warrants.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 4 at 7:23 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding a hit & run traffic collision in the area of California and Colorado. The suspect’s vehicle rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign and fled the scene. The occupants in the vehicle that was rear-ended were not injured. An extensive search was conducted for the suspect vehicle with negative results. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
December 4 at 10:31 p.m., a caller reported a hit & run traffic collision in the 100 block of S. Fifth. The caller stated he was driving north on Fifth approaching the intersection of Foothill. The suspect’s vehicle was traveling behind him and suddenly passed him on the left. When the suspect vehicle was passing the victim's vehicle, he clipped the driver's side rear fender. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The victim was not injured. An extensive search was conducted for the suspect vehicle with negative results. The investigation is continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment