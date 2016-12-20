Lumber Yard Restaurant/Retail Area Moving Forward; Water Tax; Home Decorating Winners; Carriage Rides - Last Day; Library Training

Proposed Lumber Yard Restaurant/Retail Area
In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/7plGY4 ), City Manager Oliver Chi writes ...
~ With Planning Commission approval, the Lumber Yard at Myrtle Avenue, an artisan food and beverage village, is set to move forward. The project, in the Station Square area, is anticipated to have around 23,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space surrounding a courtyard next to the City's Gold Line stop.
~ The Main San Gabriel Basin Watermaster plans to charge an assessment (tax) next year to pay for 40,000-60,000 acre feet of water from the Metropolitan Water District.
~ Holiday Home Decorating Contest winners:
Most Effective Use of Lighting - 214 South Alta Vista Avenue
Best Still Display - 205 Acacia Avenue
Holiday Spirit Award - 300 Block of North Alta Vista Avenue
Best Outdoor Display -911 Crescent Drive
Children's Choice Award - 309 N. Madison Ave.
Best Window Display - 208 S. Mayflower Ave.
Best Decorated Outdoor Tree - 308 W. Lemon Ave.
Snowman Award - 1517 Encino Avenue
Best Neighborhood Effort - Rochelle Avenue (2500 block)
Tim McKeehan "Best of the Season" - 541 Valmont Drive
Judges Award - Valmont Drive & Valmont Place
Santa's Workshop Award - 333 Norumbega Drive
~ Last day for horse-drawn carriage rides in Old Town is this Thursday, Dec. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Rides are $2 per person.
~ The Monrovia Library has been selected as one of 12 libraries nationwide to participate in a new training program put on by Infopeople, which provides continuing education and professional development opportunities to library professionals nationwide.
- Brad Haugaard
