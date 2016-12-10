News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Calendar   •  Movies  •  Map  •  Potholes, Etc.  •  Library Catalog  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia School Board to Honor Winning Girls' Volleyball, Football, Wild Rose School


At its next meeting, the Monrovia School Board will, among other things ...

~ Congratulate the Monrovia High School Girls Volleyball team on becoming Rio Hondo League champions and CIF Southern Section quarter-finalists; both accomplishments are firsts in Monrovia High School history.

~ Congratulate the Monrovia High School Varsity Football team on winning the 2016-17 Rio Hondo League championship.

~ Honor Ray Alarcon & Wild Rose Elementary School on receiving a Golden Bell for their "Team Bruin" campus cleanup, climate and leadership program for the 2016-17 school year.

If you want to see the agenda, it is here, but I warn you, it is a huge 258-page PDF file that took me more than three minutes to download.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)