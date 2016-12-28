News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
New Year's Eve In Monrovia | City in Good Financial Health | Dogs and Cats at Council Meetings | Community Services Officer
In his weekly report ( https://goo.gl/o0dtDA ), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ New Year's Eve on Myrtle Avenue begins at 6 p.m. with the opening of a kids and family area in Old Town. Then the band, Night Owl, will perform as the beer and wine garden opens at 7 p.m. The party culminates with the New Year's Eve Ball Raising, which will happen as the clock strikes midnight. Admission is free. Beer and wine are $7 each and you must be at least 21 to enter the adult beverage location. ID required.
~ The city's auditor, Lance, Soll, Lunghard (LSL) intends to give Monrovia an "unmodified" (that's the best) opinion of the city's finances. Also, the auditor says the city is in "strong financial health" and has "established effective internal financial controls."
~ The Pasadena Humane Society, which serves Monrovia, will begin presenting an adoptable pet once a month at upcoming City Council meetings. First presentation at the Jan. 17 meeting.
~ The City may hire half of a Community Services Officer, who would handle administrative tasks for the police. Monrovia is chatting about it with the City of Bradbury, which proposed splitting the costs and time of the officer, thus freeing officers for higher priority tasks. Tasks would include: taking over the investigation of crimes with few or no workable leads, investigation of non-injury traffic collisions, enforcing parking restrictions, writing crime reports, and handling other public safety tasks.
