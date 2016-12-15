News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Stealing Mail; Lexus Driver Steals Leaf Blower; Ex-Boyfriend Rams Her Car; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 12-14. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 421 service events, resulting in 87 investigations.
Theft of Mail – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of W. Evergreen regarding a male suspect seen taking mail from mailboxes. The officers arrived and detained the suspect. The suspect was in possession of numerous pieces of mail from Evergreen and Magnolia. A computer check revealed the suspect also had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The suspect was arrested for the theft of mail and the warrants. The theft of mail investigation was turned over to postal investigators.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 6:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of S. Magnolia regarding three subjects that were possibly intoxicated. Officers arrived and detained one of the subjects that was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
December 12 at 7:22 p.m., the victim of a petty theft came into the police station lobby to report his leaf blower had been stolen at around 9:00 a.m. that morning. The victim is a gardener. He was working when he saw a male adult take a leaf blower off his truck and drive away in a newer-model, blue Lexus. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 12 at 10:57 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington regarding the report of a male adult that appeared intoxicated. The officers located the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 12:34 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a male and female adult for traffic violations on their bikes. A computer check revealed the male had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant.
Residential Burglary
December 13 at 7:01 p.m., a burglary was reported at a residence in the 300 block of E. Palm. The suspect partially pried a screen off a window, but was not successful in entering through the window. The resident discovered jewelry missing. It is unknown how the suspect entered the residence. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 13 at 9:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of N. Encinitas on the report of a burglary. The window in the back door to the home had been smashed and entry was made. There were several miscellaneous items and jewelry taken. The investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 14 at 3:52 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a subject on a bike for a vehicle code violation in the 800 block of S. Magnolia. A computer check revealed he had two warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody on the warrants.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspects Arrested
December 14 at 4:04 a.m., officers stopped to check out a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of S. Alta Vista with its dome light on. Two subjects were located inside the vehicle. A consent search revealed that both subjects were in possession of baggies of cocaine. Both were arrested and taken into custody.
Theft of Mail
December 14 at 7:08 a.m., a theft of mail was reported at an apartment complex in the 100 block of N. Mountain. The suspect was in a white, newer-model, compact vehicle with no plates and tinted windows. The suspect broke into the apartment mailboxes. The suspect was described as a male white with a gray shirt, pants, and ball cap. The suspect fled in a vehicle southbound on Mountain towards Foothill. Officers made an area check, but were unable to locate the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Felony Vandalism
December 14 at 4:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Hurstview regarding suspicious circumstances. The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend came to her house and caused a disturbance. The victim has a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. He went to the location and intentionally rammed her parked vehicle with his vehicle when she refused to let him inside her residence. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle. The victim’s vehicle sustained moderate damage. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were not able to locate him. A charge of felony vandalism will be sought against the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 12:20 a.m., a subject was reported inside a vehicle in the 500 block of Myrtle. The vehicle engine was running and the driver appeared to be unconscious. Officers arrived and contacted the driver, who was passed out. He had parked his vehicle sideways in the parking stalls along Myrtle. The officers could see drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle revealed two baggies of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. His vehicle was stored.
