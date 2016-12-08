News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Calendar • Movies • Map • Potholes, Etc. • Library Catalog • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Burglar Asks for Bathroom; Trying to Steal an Awful Lot of Baby Formula; Rented Truck and Kept It; Woman With Knife; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 5-7. - Brad Haugaard]
Following are the weekend’s highlighted issues and events.
Petty Theft
December 5 at 10:07 a.m., officers responded to the report of a theft in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. The victim’s gardening blower was on the ground next to his truck when it was stolen.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
December 5 at 11:56 a.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the 400 block of W. Huntington. A male subject struck a parked car. The driver was complaining of pain and was taken to the hospital.
Driving Under the Influence – Driver Arrested
December 5 at 1:50 p.m., officers on patrol stopped the driver of a vehicle in the 800 block of Royal Oaks for a vehicle code violation. Upon speaking to the driver, the officer noticed symptoms of alcohol intoxication. The female driver was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
December 6 at 9:21 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of Los Angeles. The victim said someone broke into his vehicle between midnight and 8 a.m. and stole his stereo. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 6 at 3:17 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of W. Duarte. The victim’s vehicle was parked in his carport. The victim’s yellow cordless Cobalt drill, coins, and checks in the victim's name were stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
December 6 at 4:52 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of Monterey called the police to report a theft. The caller said he heard a banging noise near the mail boxes. When he went outside to investigate, he saw the mail boxes were broken into and ransacked. The investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
December 6 at 6:32 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 100 block of Peppertree. The resident stated he had left his garage door open expecting his wife to be home soon. He heard a noise in his garage and confronted a male adult standing inside. The subject asked where his bathroom was and entered the victim’s residence. The victim was scared and stayed in the garage until he heard the suspect leave. It was determined the suspect stole a bag of items inside the house before exiting out the front door. The loss is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 6 at 9:44 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. The victim reported someone entered his locked vehicle during the night and stole some items from his vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglaries
December 7 at 3:13 a.m., two vehicle burglaries were reported in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The two vehicles that were owned by the same family were broken into during the night. The windows were smashed on both vehicles and property was stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 8:18 a.m., an officer on patrol was in the 2000 block of Myrtle when he noticed a vehicle and a computer check revealed it was a stolen vehicle. The officers coordinated units for a high risk stop. The vehicle was stopped and further investigation revealed the driver rented the truck in July and never returned it. The driver was arrested for grand theft auto and a $25,000 warrant.
Mental Evaluation
December 7 at 8:36 a.m., an officer responded to the Library Park regarding a female suspect that charged another female with a knife. The two females quickly separated. The suspect with the knife began showering in the library fountain. Further investigation revealed both females are mentally ill and homeless. The female with the knife started making threats to the other and charged her with the knife. While being detained by officers, the subject was talking to herself and not making any sense. She was taken for a 72 hour psychiatric evaluation hold
Grand Theft
December 7 at 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill regarding a theft. Two subjects described as male blacks in their 20’s entered the business and attempted to take $ 1,000 worth of baby formula. The suspects dropped the formula as they were attempting to flee. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a black 2015 Toyota with a third suspect driver. The suspects were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
December 7 at 2:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Mayflower regarding a vehicle burglary. The victim walked out to her vehicle and saw there was a male Hispanic suspect sitting inside it. The suspect fled on his skateboard. An officer saw a subject that matched the description of the suspect enter a store and when officers confronted this subject, he was in possession of stolen items from the store. Further investigation revealed the subject was not the same suspect that was in the victim’s vehicle. The subject was arrested for the petty theft.
Residential Burglary
December 7 at 2:58 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Montana regarding a residential burglary. The victim said $300 worth of presents were taken from the garage. The garage was left unlocked. When the victim returned home, the garage was open and gifts were missing. The investigation is continuing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment