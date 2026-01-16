- Brad Haugaard
Council to consider how to implement pay raises
here), Monrovia City Council members will consider how to give themselves a raise. The options are a cost-of-living increase based on the Consumer Price Index, most recently at 3.2 percent, or a 5 percent per year increase, which would make their compensation increase at the same rate as other city employees. The staff report estimates council members spend 20 to 30 hours a week (80 to 120 a month) on city business and currently make $1,275 per month, or about $3.33 to $5 an hour. (Comment: Hmm, I'm getting $10.62 ($1275/120) to $15.94 ($1275/80) an hour, but I was never any good at math. Either way, not much per hour.) The pay changes would take effect at the beginning of new council terms. Details.
at 1/16/2026
