Teen Game Hangout at the Library on Jan. 16
Low-fee dogs at Pasadena Humane Jan. 16-25
Vocal lesson for adults and teens at Library Jan. 17
Two garden workshops planned for Jan. 17 and 22
First Lutheran Church celebrates 100th birthday Jan. 18
Yarn and Fabric Hangout at the Library on Jan. 20
Volunteers wanted for homeless count, Jan. 21
Job fair at Monrovia Community Adult School Jan. 22
Jewish Federation plans holocaust remembrance event for Jan. 24-25
Valentine's Day carriage rides from Library Park Feb. 14
- Brad Haugaard
