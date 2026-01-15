News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Sourdough & Co.
Dinner at the new Sourdough & Co., on the north side of the Vons shopping center at Myrtle and Foothill. Got a small Garlic Pesto Turkey sandwich for $9.99, and made it a meal with a drink and salad for an extra $4.95. Nice sandwich.
- Brad Haugaard
at
1/15/2026
