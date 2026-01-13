Echo can be shy at first, but when she feels safe, blossoms into a lovebug

Meet Echo, a beautiful 2-year-old black pittie at Pasadena Humane who is quietly blossoming into a loving, devoted companion. Echo came to us as a stray and can be shy and cautious at first, but once she feels safe, her true personality shines. While in foster, she’s become a total lovebug who enjoys constant cuddles, asks for more scratches, and happily follows her favorite people around. Echo enjoys exploring and sniffing on walks, balanced with plenty of lounging and resting, and she’s starting to show more playful behavior — especially with her toys! Her energy level is mild, making her a great match for someone who enjoys a calmer, affectionate dog.
Echo is potty trained, crate trained, and very treat-motivated. She would thrive with patient adopters who can offer consistent engagement, gentle guidance, and a calm environment to help her continue gaining confidence. If you’re looking for a loyal, snuggly companion to grow with, Echo may be your girl!
And there’s no better time to adopt — starting this weekend, adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older are waived at Pasadena Humane as a part of the Dog Days of Winter adoption promotion.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
