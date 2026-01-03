News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Vocal lesson for adults and teens at Library Jan. 17
Introductory vocal class for adults and teens 16 and older on Jan. 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Library Story Room. Basic voice exercises and simple songs. Registration and more information
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
1/03/2026
