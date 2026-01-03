News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Vocal lesson for adults and teens at Library Jan. 17


Introductory vocal class for adults and teens 16 and older on Jan. 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Library Story Room. Basic voice exercises and simple songs. Registration and more information here.

- Brad Haugaard


