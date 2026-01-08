Monrovia Police: Neighbor stabbing arrest; lighter mistaken for gun; multiple catalytic converter thefts; etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 19 – January 7. 1155 calls for service, 208 investigations, 5 mental evaluations, 13 traffic collisions, 52 arrests. - Brad Haugaard]
DECEMBER 19
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 10:16 am, a passerby reported a male and female subject involved in a verbal altercation in the 500 block of S. Shamrock. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. A computer check revealed a restraining order in effect, restraining the male subject from the female subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 5:54 p.m., a victim in a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported her cellphone stolen. An investigation revealed her phone was stolen from her purse while she was shopping.This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 7:22 p.m., a caller in a store in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported subjects were in the store displaying what appeared to be a firearm. Officers arrived and located the subjects. An investigation revealed a lighter was mistaken for a handgun. One of the subjects was found to be shoplifting and in possession of drug paraphernalia. This investigation is continuing. Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested At 8:50 p.m., while patrolling the area of Myrtle and Lime officers saw a subject who appeared intoxicated. The officers made contact with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
DECEMBER 20
Theft
At 6:09 p.m., officers responded to a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a theft. An investigation revealed several subjects left with merchandise without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
At 8:53 p.m., a theft was reported in a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and learned that several suspects shoplifted and fled without paying. This investigation is continuing.
Attempted Murder – Suspect Arrested
At 11:23 p.m., a stabbing was reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut. Officers arrived and discovered that an argument between neighbors turned physical. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times and fled. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The suspect was located at a later time and taken into custody. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
DECEMBER 21
Assault
At 8:26 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Olive walked into the MPD lobby to report that she was assaulted the night prior. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
At 2:45 p.m., a caller in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male and female subject fighting. Officers arrived and made contact with the parties involved. An investigation revealed the female subject slapped the male husband multiple times. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 8:37 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Lemon. Officers arrived and learned that an intoxicated customer punched an employee. She was located nearby. The victim declined prosecution. During contact, the suspect displayed signs of heavy intoxication and it was determined that she was unable to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
DECEMBER 22
Grand Theft Auto
At 7:37 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Myrtle reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing. DECEMBER 23 Vandalism At 8:57 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Sombrero reported her vehicle vandalized. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Theft
At 3:49 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Elfwood saw a vehicle with two male occupants taking mail from mailboxes. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 10:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a subject who concealed merchandise and fled without paying. Officers arrived and located the subject a short distance away. He was arrested.
DECEMBER 24
Grand Theft
At 5:25 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of W. Duarte reported several male subjects wearing masks stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
At 7:37 a.m., an employee at a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported that a subject stole merchandise and battered another employee. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
At 11:51 p.m., a caller in the 1800 block of S. Peck reported his vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
DECEMBER 25-26
No incidents to report.
DECEMBER 27
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:43 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Duarte and Peck saw three bicyclists in violation of vehicle codes. A traffic stop was conducted and the bicyclists were contacted. Two of the subjects were found to be in possession of a controlled substance. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 5:58 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported his electric scooter stolen. The scooter was located, however, it was abandoned, and no suspects were located. This investigation is continuing. DECEMBER 28 Municipal Code Violation At 1:16 a.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle, officers saw a subject in a park after hours. The officers made contact with the subject. The subject claimed a medical emergency and was transported to a hospital.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:18 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver and passenger had warrants for their arrest and were in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
At 3:56 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived and located the subject nearby. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
At 4:53 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of S. Shamrock reported the catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 8:13 p.m., a passerby in the 200 block of N. Myrtle reported a female subject stumbling on the roadway. Officers arrived, located the female subject and made contact with her. It was determined she was too intoxicated to care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
DECEMBER 29
Grand Theft
At 7:10 a.m., a caller in the 600 block of W. Foothill reported the catalytic converter to their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 8:14 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Mauna Loa reported the catalytic converter to their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 8:15 a.m., a caller in the 500 block of King reported the catalytic converter to their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 9:06 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of S. Ivy reported the catalytic converter to their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
At 12:26 pm, a caller in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks reported the catalytic converter to their vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing. Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested At 1:28 p.m., officers patrolling the 600 block of W. Huntington saw a suspicious subject. The officers made contact with the subject and found him to be in possession of an open container. Further investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
DECEMBER 30
Possession of a Weapon – Suspect Arrested
At 1:41 a.m., an officer patrolling the 100 block of E. Lime saw a suspicious vehicle and made contact with the occupants. The officer noticed a handgun in the vehicle. The passenger admitted it was her handgun. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
At 10:45 a.m., a victim in the area of Mayflower and Maple reported a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed tools were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
At 11:56 a.m., a caller in the 700 block of E. Palm reported that his vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Theft from Vehicle
At 3:56 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona reported that his vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
DECEMBER 31
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
At 12:56 a.m., an alarm company for a business in the 700 block of E. Central reported a male subject vandalizing multiple vehicles. The subject began to flee as officers arrived. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 1
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
At 1:12 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Colorado reported a female subject trespassing on his property. Officers arrived and made contact with her. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 5:25 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious male subject in the area in the 300 block of E. Lemon reported. Officers arrived and located the male subject. He was found to be too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 12:52 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of Naples reported suspicious activity in a vacant home nearby. Officers arrived and located two subjects inside. The property owner did not desire prosecution. A search revealed one of the subjects was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody. JANUARY 2 Battery – Suspect Arrested At 1:24 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Los Angeles reported his brother had assaulted him. Officers arrived and determined a battery had occurred. The brother was arrested and taken into custody.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
At 10:21 p.m., officers patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw two subjects in a park afterhours. The officers made contact with the subjects. They were both arrested.
JANUARY 4
No significant incidents to report.
JANUARY 5
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
At 12:46 a.m., a passerby in the area of California and Railroad reported a suspicious person who was trying to open car doors. Officers responded and located a subject matching the description. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Violation of Court Order
January 5 at 11:07 a.m., a victim reported a male subject known to her in violation of a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assistance
At 2:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Lemon regarding a male subject who was severely injured by a fall. He was transported to a hospital.
Public Intoxication
At 5:44 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject hunched over the community mailboxes. Officers arrived and made contact with him. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JANUARY 6
Grand Theft
At 8:40 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Duarte reported landscaping equipment stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Theft
At 10:56 a.m., landscapers in the 100 block of N. Sunset reported two masked subjects attempted to take property from their vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Theft
At 11:09 am, a caller in the 700 block of E. Foothill reported two masked subjects attempted to take property from their vehicle. This investigation is continuing. Trespass – Suspect Arrested At 3:13 p.m., an officer patrolling the 200 block of E. Evergreen saw a suspicious subject in a vacant residence. The officers made contact with the subject and the property owner was contacted. The owner desired prosecution. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 4:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported a theft. The subject was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Court Order
At 7:39 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of W. Foothill regarding a violation of court order. The reporting party stated her daughter, who she has an active restraining order against, was at her door. She was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
JANUARY 7
Residential Burglary
At 11:16 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Monterey reported she returned home to find it ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Theft by False Pretenses
At 11:39 a.m., an employee from a bank in the 200 block of S. Myrtle reported that a customer had his card stolen and money was taken. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment