Retired Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna has died

Announcement from Monrovia Fire and Rescue...
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of retired Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna. Chief DiGiovanna dedicated 26 years to the City of Monrovia, serving with distinction in every role he held—Firefighter, Fire Captain, Battalion Chief, and ultimately Fire Chief—before retiring in 2006. His commitment to the fire service did not end there. He went on to spend more than 15 years shaping future generations as Chief of the Verdugo Fire Academy at Glendale Community College.
His legacy lives on through the countless firefighters he led, mentored, and inspired. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the honor of serving alongside him.
Rest in peace, Chief. Your service and impact will not be forgotten.
- Brad Haugaard
