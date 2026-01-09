News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Volunteers wanted for homeless count

Volunteers are needed for the annual Homeless Count on Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m., starting at the Community Center. The event helps assess local homelessness for resource allocation. Register here or join the night of the count. 

- Brad Haugaard

