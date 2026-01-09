News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
•
X
•
More...
Monrovia History
Library Catalog
Monrovia Now for cellphones
My Posts
RSS feed
About MonroviaNow
Volunteers wanted for homeless count
Volunteers are needed for the annual Homeless Count on Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m., starting at the Community Center. The event helps assess local homelessness for resource allocation. Register
here
or join the night of the count.
- Brad Haugaard
at
1/09/2026
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment