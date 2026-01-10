News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com  •  Restaurants  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook  •  X  • 
Monrovia Historical Museum plans Route 66 exhibit

The Monrovia Historical Museum is planning a new Route 66 exhibit to open on April 30, coinciding with the city’s centennial kickoff weekend. The exhibit explores how transportation shaped Monrovia’s growth - from early road travel to aviation - highlighting the people, places, and stories that made Monrovia a  meaningful stop along America’s most famous highway. As part of this effort, the museum is also rei-magining its airport exhibit to better reflect Monrovia’s role in regional transportation history.

Two temporary exhibits on display right now: 

  • Items from the archive, including a late-1800s Chinese Coin Sword and a 1905 Apache Bead Loom, restored by Madi Arnault and Audrey Strople, with assistance from Tanya Valladares and Joovy Chen.
  • Metal Art Exhibit by John Ogden, who transforms recycled industrial metal into artistic compositions that play with form, light, shadow, and texture.

- Brad Haugaard

