Monrovia Historical Museum plans Route 66 exhibit

The Monrovia Historical Museum is planning a new Route 66 exhibit to open on April 30, coinciding with the city’s centennial kickoff weekend. The exhibit explores how transportation shaped Monrovia’s growth - from early road travel to aviation - highlighting the people, places, and stories that made Monrovia a meaningful stop along America’s most famous highway. As part of this effort, the museum is also rei-magining its airport exhibit to better reflect Monrovia’s role in regional transportation history.
Two temporary exhibits on display right now:
- Items from the archive, including a late-1800s Chinese Coin Sword and a 1905 Apache Bead Loom, restored by Madi Arnault and Audrey Strople, with assistance from Tanya Valladares and Joovy Chen.
- Metal Art Exhibit by John Ogden, who transforms recycled industrial metal into artistic compositions that play with form, light, shadow, and texture.
