Monrovia-based Jewish Federation condemns anti-Jewish crimes

The Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys is outraged and disgusted by the continued anti-Jewish and anti-Israel acts of hate that target our local community. This past Sunday, Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center (PJTC) was the latest target of this hate with the message “RIP RENEE F*CK Zionism” spray painted on a retaining wall on their property.
“For the last several years, we have witnessed an unprecedented rise of hate that has targeted the Jewish world,” explains Jason Moss, Jewish Federation’s Executive Director. “I am appalled by the message that was spray painted on the wall in front of PJTC. This is a community and congregation that is still processing and dealing with the destruction of their facility due to the Eaton Fire. This incident does more than add ‘insult to injury,’ it further illustrates the hate, portrayed in this vandalism, Jews all across the world continue to face. I just don’t think people recognize or fully comprehend what this ongoing hate and targeting is doing to our local Jewish community.”
Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys stands resolute in confronting hate and in working alongside our community partners, including PJTC and other Jewish organizations, to expose the hate we are witnessing, support those impacted, and take decisive action to stop it.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment