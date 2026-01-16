Monrovia's Upton Sinclair House for sale

The historic Sinclair House, once occupied by Upton Sinclair, is for sale at 464 N. Myrtle Avenue. Designed in the Spanish Colonial Revival style by architect Frederick H. Wallis and completed in 1923, the eight-room, reinforced-concrete residence was originally built for civic leader Louis B. Vollmer.
Sinclair and his second wife, Mary Craig Sinclair, purchased the property in 1942, seeking a quieter setting for his writing after years in Pasadena. During his time in the city, Sinclair produced work following the success of his book, The Jungle, and was active in political and social causes. The couple lived in the house until the mid-1960s.
The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated a National Historic Landmark. Listed for $1,999,000 by The Berns Team, Keller Wiliams Pasadena. Here.(Historic research by Tim Gregory; photo by Erik Grammer.)
- Brad Haugaard
