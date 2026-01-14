Jewish Federation plans holocaust remembrance event for Jan. 24-25

Monrovia-based Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys will hold a public "Every Person Has a Name" vigil on the front steps of Pasadena City Hall from Saturday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. The event, part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, will feature a reading - in person and virtually - of the names of all the Jews who were murdered during World War II. The event opens with a ceremony featuring local officials, followed by a continuous reading of the names. An exhibition from Yad Vashem, Stars Without a Heaven: Children in the Holocaust, will be on view, along with a Sunday morning art project coordinated with Armory for the Arts. Some 30-minute name-reading blocks, in person or virtual, remain available at jewishsgpv.org or by calling (626) 445-0810.
- Brad Haugaard
