Monrovia Police: Catalytic converters stolen; Brass knuckles arrest; Jewelry scam robbery; Fence fire extinguished; Etc.

JANUARY 8
Grand Theft Auto
At 3:24 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. 5th called to report her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
Between 4:42 a.m. and 8:26 a.m., four residents in the 800 and 900 block of W. Walnut reported the catalytic converters to their vehicles’ stolen. This investigation is continuing.
JANUARY 9
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 1:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported in the 100 block of S. Mayflower. Officers arrived and made contact with a male subject yelling and causing a disturbance. An investigation revealed he was in possession of brass knuckles. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 8:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding an intoxicated male subject. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:11 p.m., while patrolling the area of Huntington and Encino an officer saw a vehicle in violation of a vehicle code. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. A computer search revealed the driver was on probation for robbery. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of an unregistered rifle. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 10
Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
At 12:43 a.m., an officer patrolling the 1600 block of S. Myrtle saw a male subject in a park after hours, in violation of a municipal code. The officer attempted to make contact with the subject, but the subject fled on foot. The subject was located and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 7:58 a.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a subject using illegal drugs. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 3:29 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of W. Huntington requested police assistance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was too
intoxicated to care for himself. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest.
He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JANUARY 11
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
At 5:30 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a shoplifting incident. Officers arrived and located the two suspects. They were arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 12
Robbery
At 10:44 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of E. Olive reported a robbery. Officers arrived and learned that the victim was in an alley when an unknown vehicle with three occupants stopped near him. He was approached by two female passengers trying to sell him jewelry, when suddenly one of the female subject forcibly removed the victim’s jewelry from him. The victim was able to wrestle the jewelry away, but one of the female subjects took a shoe and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
At 11:21 a.m., a caller in the 300 block of N. Ivy reported fraudulent activity on a friend’s bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto Recovery
At 11:34 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of W. Huntington The vehicle was located parked and unoccupied. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
At 4:55 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Magnolia reported a residential burglary and that property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Welfare Check / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
At 5:00 p.m., a caller in the area of Colorado and Shamrock requested a welfare check on a male subject slumped over a rear seat of a vehicle. Officers arrived and made contact with him. It was determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
JANUARY 13
Theft
At 8:12 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Bonita reported their parked vehicle was broken into and property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Scam
At 8:39 a.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report that she clicked on a link on her computer which allowed an unknown subject access to her bank account. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
At 11:20 a.m., a caller in the 1500 block of S. Mayflower reported leaving his vehicle on and stepping back inside his home. When he walked back outside, his vehicle was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Fire Assist
At 3:55 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Oaks reported flames coming from a neighbor’s home. Officers arrived and quickly extinguished the fence that was on fire. MFD responded and made the area safe.
Court Order Violation
At 5:03 p.m., a victim walked into the MPD lobby to report her ex-husband was communicating with her in violation of a court order. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 9:57 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Raymond and Pomona saw a male subject attempting to start a fire of an unknown object. The officer made contact with the subject and found the subject to be in possession of a piece of paper that was on fire. A computer search revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. A search revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
JANUARY 14
Resisting / Delaying Officer – Suspect Arrested
At 2:06 a.m., an officer in the area of Huntington and Alta Vista saw a vehicle in violation of a traffic code. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver refused to stop, and a brief pursuit ensued. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the officers made contact with the two occupants. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Grand Theft Auto
At 9:10 a.m., a victim in the area of Genoa and Magnolia reported her vehicle stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
At 10:12 a.m., a passerby in the 300 block of S. Myrtle reported a male and female subject in a park smoking a controlled substance. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects. An investigation revealed the female subject was in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
At 4:29 p.m., a victim shopping in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported that her wallet was stolen while she was shopping. This investigation is continuing.
