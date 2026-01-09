Plymouth School celebrates dramatic math and language improvement for 6th graders

The teachers, Markiena Madison, Marina Grande, and Hanita Le.
Monrovia School District reports Plymouth Elementary School sixth graders showed remarkable improvement in language arts and math. From a district report:
A team of sixth grade teachers at Plymouth Elementary School is celebrating exceptional growth in student achievement.
The students had an average annual growth in language arts of 142% and in math, they had a 77% average annual growth for the students overall. Many of the students moved up one or more grade levels in their area! Also, many of the students successfully tested out of phonics.
One of the tools they utilize is iReady, an adaptive online diagnostic tool that includes pre and post assessments to monitor student growth. It provides detailed reports based on subjects and subcategories, where the teachers then use this data to create small groups (level-based), lead various hands-on activities for math, drill students in basic math facts, and re-teach/teach new skills or strategies for both English Language Arts and Math concepts.
Plymouth Elementary Principal Jennifer Maljian is celebrating an outstanding success story, "The 6th grade teachers - Markiena Madison, Marina Grande, and Hanita Le - are doing amazing work with students and hitting their iReady learning targets.” They also create multiple engaging electives that grab and hold their students' attention. The electives include food science, forensic science, and Renaissance leadership.
Their combined teaching experiences from elementary and middle school, including Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School, helped shaped their teaching styles and pedagogies in regards to learning.
