City still working on agreement to accept Big M hillside property

City Manager Dylan Feik reports that the city has not yet finalized an agreement to accept a gift from the Pokrajac family of 5.19 acres of Monrovia hillside land containing the Big M that is lit on Monrovia High game days, but he said that, "I will be sure to provide more details as they become available." Assuming the city accepts the gift (a pretty safe assumption), "the city would assume responsibility for the ongoing maintenance, monitoring, and recreational use of the property, along with any future costs associated with preserving or improving the site."
- Brad Haugaard
